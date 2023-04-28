NOW HIRING: Business Manager for the School of Art

The Business Manager is responsible for preparing, managing, and reporting on the School of Art's operating and salary budget and supervising office staff.

The successful candidate will have the ability to create management systems to endure strong fiscal management, provide strong office administration, advise the School Director on budgetary and human resource matters, and create audit systems to ensure the school follows TTU operating policies.

Learn more about the position and apply at texastech.edu/careers ( requisition number 33233BR ). Posted:

4/28/2023



Originator:

Rachel Kiwior



Email:

rachel.kiwior@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

