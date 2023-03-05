TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Health Humanities Art, Bodies, and Subversive Care
Re-conceptualizations of care is the recognition that power circulates through it in divergent ways. Care must be taken up as a practice that also interrogates issues of vulnerability and trauma. Please join us for the last installation of this series of workshops on subversive care. We will focus on artmaking with Courtney Tyler, where participants will research their own lived experience (re)imagining past/present/post narratives utilizing photovoice.
Health Humanities: Art, Bodies, and Subversive Care is open to university and community participants. Advanced registration required at
https://texastech.zoom.us/.../tJMpcOmupjktGNS6uc1OVQFuXLU.... After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meetings.
Posted:
5/1/2023

Originator:
Rina Little

Email:
Rina.Little@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 5/3/2023

Location:
on Zoom

