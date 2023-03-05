Re-conceptualizations of care is the recognition that power circulates through it in divergent ways. Care must be taken up as a practice that also interrogates issues of vulnerability and trauma. Please join us for the last installation of this series of workshops on subversive care. We will focus on artmaking with Courtney Tyler, where participants will research their own lived experience (re)imagining past/present/post narratives utilizing photovoice. Health Humanities:Art, Bodies, and Subversive Care is open to university and community participants. Advanced registration required at https://texastech.zoom.us/.../tJMpcOmupjktGNS6uc1OVQFuXLU... . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meetings. Posted:

5/1/2023



Originator:

Rina Little



Email:

Rina.Little@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 5/3/2023



Location:

on Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

