¡Celebrando! La Cultura de Ballet Folklórico y Mariachi showcases and highlights the Hispanic holdings in the Southwest Collection and University Archive at Texas Tech. The exhibit reception will take place 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. May 5 in the SWC/SCL and will headline Dr. Lauryn Salazar, Associate Professor of TTU's Department Musicology and feature entertainment provided by Mariachi Los Matadores and El Ballet Folklórico Fiesta Del Sol.

The exhibit, which features a Texas Tech Ballet Folklórico dress, a Mariachi Raiders Rojos traje, and images of ballet folklórico and mariachi groups, brings attention to the iconic legacy of the region’s Ballet Folklórico and Mariachi groups which have become celebratory hallmarks for a myriad of important historical dates and personal milestones. This important exhibit is housed prominently in the marquee exhibit space just inside of the SWC/SCL main entry. The exhibit runs from May 5 to Aug. 31.

For more information, call SWC/SCL at 806.742.3749; or email curator:Daniel.Sanchez@ttu.edu.