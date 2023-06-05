The Association of Natural Resource Scientists (ANRS) at Texas Tech is excited to host our annual Scales, Tails & Trails event! ANRS will host this event on Saturday, May 6th from 10am-2pm on the Texas Tech campus near the Dairy Barn. Scales, Tails & Trails is a longstanding community outreach with the goal of providing education and hands on activities for children and their families. Interactive and fun activities cover topics such as wildlife, science, nature, and sustainability. This FREE event will have a wide range of both indoor and outdoor events, giveaways, photo opportunities, and more! We will have kids nature yoga, forest therapy, fly tie making, live animals, and even the Masked Rider! Come join ANRS on May 6th as we put on this wonderful event in collaboration with several partner organizations from Texas Tech and the Lubbock Community!