Join us for food and fun in the latest installment of the Science Meets Popular Culture Series. Connad Higgins will discuss “Leveling Up: Exploring Table-Top Role-Playing Games as Developmental Resources for Emerging Adults.”

Time: 5:30 p.m. Date: Monday, May 15 Place: Good Line Beer Company, 2611 Boston Ave. Family-friendly event. Some snacks provided; feel free to bring your own!

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 5/15/2023



Location:

Good Line Beer Company, 2611 Boston Ave.



