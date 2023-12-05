In honor of graduation weekend the Texas Tech Alumni Association will host an open house at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on Friday, May 12. All May graduates and their families are welcome at this come-and-go event.

Doors will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and we look forward to seeing many of you there. Learn more about TTAA programs, the Official TTU Ring, shop for Tech gifts and see our beautiful facility!

We will be doing giveaways while supplies last. The McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center is your home away from home and we hope to see you there!