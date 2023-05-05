Texas Tech Print Club will be selling buttons, prints, and printed t-shifts at First Friday Art Trail. All items are made by past and current graduate and undergraduate students who have participated in the printmaking program at the Texas Tech School of Art. The proceeds from these sales help to support the Texas Tech Print Club in their goal to raise awareness of the art of printmaking while also calling attention to the printmaking program at Texas Tech.

Print MFA Graduate, Cody Scrivener, will be holding a print demo alongside the Texas Tech Print Club at the First Friday Art Trail. The demo will showcase the printmaking method of relief with an 18x24 hand carved woodblock. Hand-pulled prints created during the demo will be for sale at the Texas Tech Print Club Table. Posted:

5/4/2023



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 5/5/2023



Location:

CASP Print Studio at 5th & J



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

