Are you applying to nursing school for the Fall 2023 semester? Join the University Career Center for our nursing school interview workshop! You will learn strategies to conquer the interview with helpful tips and tools from UCC counselors.

This event is for any TTU student and alumni who are planning to apply for Fall 2023 entry to any school of nursing program.

This session will be interactive with an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of the workshop.

Register for the event through Hire Red Raiders. You may visit this link to do so: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/events/careerdevelopment.php

Hope to see you there!