You can access your information by following these steps: Visit " My Account Login " on the ERS website: www.ers.texas.gov Click "Proceed to Login" if you have registered for an ERS OnLine account. Click "Register Now" to create one if you do not have an account yet, After logging in, the individual home page will come up. Review personal information for accuracy. Posted:

