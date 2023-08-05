Applications for the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Ambassadors are now open! Every year we get to work with diverse gifts, experiences, and passions that make Texas Tech home. However, we could not do it without YOU! As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to enhance your leadership skills, gain proficient experience, and grow your connections!

Benefits:

Competitive Student Pay ($10.00 - $11.00 per hour)

TTU Swag

Valuable Job Experience

Leadership Development

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu or stop by Doak Hall 119E!