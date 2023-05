Multi-GRAMMY® Award winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist FOR KING + COUNTRY brings their 2023 “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II,” to United Supermarkets Arena Sunday, May 7th at 7pm. Tickets available at https://www.axs.com/events/454105/for-king-country-tickets?.



5/5/2023



Cindy Harper



CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



United Supermarkets Arena





Arts & Entertainment