Park Hunger In partnership with Raider Red’s Food Pantry, Park Hunger allows those who have an unpaid Texas Tech parking citation to bring items to donate to RRFP to the Transportation and Parking Services office in exchange for a citation dismissal! Items to donate include shelf stable items such as tomato sauce, ramen noodles, cereal, canned and bagged beans, rice, canned vegetables, soup, mac & cheese (boxes and cups), Hamburger Helper, pasta, canned protein such as tuna, chicken, spam, etc. Some personal items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and paper towels are also needed. Items donated must be new and unexpired and equal at least the value of the citation to be dismissed. Only one citation dismissal may be awarded. A receipt for the items is needed for verification. Monetary donations to Raider Red's Food Pantry cannot be accepted. Donations will be accepted from May 8-19th from 7:30am-5:30pm M-F. More information can also be found on our website:



Bikes for Cites Do you have a bicycle that you no longer use? Donate it to Transportation and Parking Services and receive a free citation dismissal through Bikes for Cites! Bicycle donations assist the department with abandoned bicycle collections and beautifying campus and will be used for the annual TPS Bike Sale. Donated bicycles must be adult-sized, have all parts (including pedals, chain, etc.) and you must be able to prove ownership of the bicycle through one of two ways: (1) the bicycle is registered to you through TPS bicycle registration, or (2) bring your lock with your bicycle and demonstrate you have the key or combination to the lock. Only one citation dismissal may be awarded. Bikes can be dropped off at the Transportation and Parking Services Office from May 8-19th during business hours (7:30am – 5:30pm M-F). More information can also be found on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/Resources/TPSHelps/BikesForCites.php If you have any questions about either of these programs, please contact us at 806-742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu

