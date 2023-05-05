



Camps are structured to provide high-quality and immersive chess instruction, fun Arts activities, active outdoor playtime, invigorating field trips, and lots of opportunities for friendly and instructive games of Chess with peers, Camp Counselors, and Camp Instructors. Lunch is provided each day.



If you would like more information, please email us and we can tell you more about this exciting opportunity! Posted:

5/5/2023



Originator:

Jeff Day



Email:

jeff.day@ttu.edu



Department:

Texas Tech Chess Program





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

