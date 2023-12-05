TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SENIORS?! What are you doing after graduation?!

In honor of graduation weekend the Texas Tech Alumni Association will host an open house at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on Friday, May 12. All May graduates and their families are welcome at this come-and-go event.

 

Doors will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and we look forward to seeing many of you there. Learn more about TTAA programs, the Official TTU Ring, shop for Tech gifts and see our beautiful facility!

 

We will be doing giveaways while supplies last. The McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center is your home away from home and we hope to see you there!

 
Posted:
5/10/2023

Originator:
Maritza Ramirez

Email:
maritza.ramirez@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 5/12/2023

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center: 2521 17th St, Lubbock, TX 79409

Categories