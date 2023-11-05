The Texas Success Initiative (TSI) is looking to hire undergraduate students to serve as peer mentors starting the Fall 2023 semester. Peer mentors will work directly with TSI students in English, mathematics, or in an advising capacity. Applicants must be an undergraduate student with a 2.5 or higher GPA. More consideration will be given to applicants with at least 30 credit hours. Interested applicants should apply using the link below. All questions can be directed to the TSI office at tsi@ttu.edu.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V3WB5N9 Posted:

5/11/2023



Originator:

Ashley Ross



Email:

ashley.ross@ttu.edu



Department:

College Readiness





