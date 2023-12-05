Beginning the week of May 15, TechAnnounce will begin its summer distribution schedule. During this time, TechAnnounce will be distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Summer delivery times and submission deadlines are listed below:



Delivery Times

Tuesday, 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, 11:00 a.m.

Deadlines to Submit



Close of business on previous business day



This schedule may also be located on the TechAnnounce website by clicking the “Posting and Delivery Times” link in the left column. If you have any questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Please note that critical campus-wide communications from executive administrative offices (e.g. Office of the President, Provost, Research & Innovation, etc…) will not be impacted by this change.

