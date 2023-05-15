



Are you passionate about fitness and helping others achieve their health goals? TTU UREC is offering a summer certification program to help you turn your passion for fitness into a rewarding career as a Certified Personal Trainer.

This intensive certification program is designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the field of personal training. Led by experienced fitness professionals and industry experts, the program covers a comprehensive range of topics, including anatomy and physiology, exercise science, nutrition, injury prevention, client assessment, program design, and motivational techniques.

Throughout the program, you will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment at TTU UREC, allowing you to gain practical experience and apply your learning in a real-world setting. You will also have the opportunity to work with diverse clients, including university students, faculty, staff, and members of the local community.

Upon successful completion of the program, you will earn a certification as a Personal Trainer recognized by reputable fitness organizations. This certification will open doors to various employment opportunities, whether you choose to work at a gym, fitness center, corporate wellness program, or start your own personal training business.

In addition to the technical skills, the program also emphasizes the importance of effective communication, client motivation, and building professional relationships. You will learn how to effectively assess clients' needs, develop personalized training programs, and provide ongoing support to help them achieve their fitness goals.

Join us at TTU UREC this summer and embark on a transformative journey that combines your passion for fitness with a rewarding career as a Certified Personal Trainer. Take the first step towards becoming a knowledgeable and inspiring fitness professional who can make a positive impact on people's lives.

CLICK THE LINK TO REGISTER https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=71679d0b-835e-49e6-9b7f-7751d63ea158&semesterId=d235eb5f-7c5b-4ca0-8ce2-837185aa9826



