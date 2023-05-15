|
Our student assistants are tasked with daily office duties, answering phone calls and emails, and overall being a vital part of the team. As a student assistant, you will work along side our graduate students in providing the most help to tech and non-tech students and advisors. We are a friendly upbeat place to work with responsibilities that are great to add onto any resume. If interested please contact: jose.L.perez@ttu.edu
|Posted:
5/15/2023
Originator:
Rebeka Benoy
Email:
Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
