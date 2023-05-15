TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Position Available @ Rawls Graduate & Professional Offices
Our student assistants are tasked with daily office duties, answering phone calls and emails, and overall being a vital part of the team. As a student assistant, you will work along side our graduate students in providing the most help to tech and non-tech students and advisors. We are a friendly upbeat place to work with responsibilities that are great to add onto any resume. If interested please contact: jose.L.perez@ttu.edu
5/15/2023

Rebeka Benoy

Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu

N/A


