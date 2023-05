The IT Help Central Service Desk will host walk-in job interviews for Student Assistants on Tuesday, May 16 from 12pm – 5pm at the Administrative Support Center (407 Flint Ave, Lubbock, Texas) , Room 106. A hiring decision will be provided to you once the interview has concluded.





Before you are allowed to interview, you must have an application submitted through the link below:









With your interview, please bring any information you believe may be relevant to your work experience. Additionally, bring documents that establish your identity and employment authorization as detailed in the link below: