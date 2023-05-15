The Texas Tech Visitors Center is looking to hire for the following positions:





Part Time - Visitors Center Student Assistant Positions

Details: The VC Student Assistants help prepare for daily campus visitors, on campus recruiting events, guiding campus tours, etc. Our goal with this position is to provide the most welcoming experience for all guests who walk through our doors.

Hours: Part Time up to 20 Hours Per Week

Application Details: Please email resumes and cover letters to Jasmine Rodriguez at jasmine.a.rodriguez@ttu.edu.





Part Time - Paid Tour Guide Position

Details: The Paid Tour Guide Position will provide welcoming, educational, and spirited Walking tours for at least 3 Daily Campus Tours per week. These tour guides will be trained on a script highlighting Texas Tech Universities proud History, Academic Achievements, and spirit.

Hours: Part Time up to 10 hours Per Week

Application Details: Please email resumes and cover letters to Ashley Pena at ashley.pena@ttu.edu



