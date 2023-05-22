TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Become a Peer Mentor for College Readiness: TSI!

 College Readiness: Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Is looking for enthusiastic applicants to help assist instructors and students in a classroom setting as well as an advising setting. 

TSI is currently offering the following peer mentor positions:

  1. Mathematics Peer Mentor
  2. Literacy / English Peer Mentor
  3. Advising / Office Peer Mentor

 Below are qualifications that are Required:

·         Good Academic and disciplinary standard.

·         Undergraduate student with a 2.5 or higher GPA

You can find the link to our application below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V3WB5N9
Posted:
5/22/2023

Originator:
Angela Chisum

Email:
anchisum@ttu.edu

Department:
College Readiness


