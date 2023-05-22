College Readiness: Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Is looking for enthusiastic applicants to help assist instructors and students in a classroom setting as well as an advising setting.
TSI is currently offering the following peer mentor positions:
- Mathematics Peer Mentor
- Literacy / English Peer Mentor
- Advising / Office Peer Mentor
Below are qualifications that are Required:
· Good Academic and disciplinary standard.
· Undergraduate student with a 2.5 or higher GPA
You can find the link to our application below:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V3WB5N9