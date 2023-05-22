College Readiness: Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Is looking for enthusiastic applicants to help assist instructors and students in a classroom setting as well as an advising setting.

TSI is currently offering the following peer mentor positions:





Mathematics Peer Mentor Literacy / English Peer Mentor Advising / Office Peer Mentor

Below are qualifications that are Required:

· Good Academic and disciplinary standard.

· Undergraduate student with a 2.5 or higher GPA

You can find the link to our application below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V3WB5N9