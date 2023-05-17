Texas Tech’s Say Yes to FCS Teaching Camp will focus on interactive activities showing students various teaching techniques they can use in eight Family and Consumer Sciences courses.

Grades: Incoming 9th through 12th-grade students

Location: Monterey High School (3211 47th St, Lubbock, TX 79413)

June 5th -8th, 9 a.m to 3 p.m

Registration cost: $25 per camper

Campers will also get to take a tour of our Family and Consumer Sciences Education program and the other programs within the College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech. In addition to great TTU swag and food! Lunch will be provided each day!

Use the link below to register.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/fcse/camp/index.php

For questions, please contact Dr. Cindy Miller at Cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu