TTU Telephony Maintenance - Tuesday, May 23
Telecommunications will conduct maintenance related to phone calls in Skype for Business on Tuesday, May 23, from 6 am to 6:30 am Central time. Emergency 911 calls, outbound calls, and calls already in progress will not be impacted. However, inbound calls from external (non-TTU) callers may fail to connect for up to one minute during the maintenance window.

If you encounter any issues with Skype for Business outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/18/2023

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


