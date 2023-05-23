Raider Red's Food Pantry Team wants to thank you for your patience as we prepared for the summer sessions. We will reopen May 23, 2023 at 10am - 2pm.
A couple of announcements before you visit us:
- We are treating the summer as its own semester, this means you must log into your PantrySoft account and verify your registration before we can check you out
- If you have received a reusable black bag from us, please bring it with you
You can view our summer hours on our website here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/raiderrelief/foodpantry.php