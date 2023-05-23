Raider Red's Food Pantry Team wants to thank you for your patience as we prepared for the summer sessions. We will reopen May 23, 2023 at 10am - 2pm.

A couple of announcements before you visit us: We are treating the summer as its own semester, this means you must log into your PantrySoft account and verify your registration before we can check you out

If you have received a reusable black bag from us, please bring it with you You can view our summer hours on our website here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/raiderrelief/foodpantry.php

5/23/2023



Sam LaRaia



slaraia@ttu.edu



N/A





