Study Title: Equine-Assisted Positively Fit: A Family-Based Obesity Intervention for Rural Youth
Principle Investigators: Dr. Katy Schroeder, Department of Animal & Food Sciences and Dr. Jason Van Allen, Department of Psychological Sciences
What is this research studying?
The purpose of this research study is to determine if a horse-assisted childhood obesity intervention can help children and their caregivers learn specific tools to support healthy lifestyle choices for nutrition and exercise.
Why participate?
- You will learn about your child's body composition.
- You and your child will have an opportunity to train with horses.
- Your family will learn skills to live a healthier lifestyle.
Who can participate?
You may qualify to participate if your child struggles with weight or obesity, ages 9-13. Participating families will also receive $30 total, given after the first scheduled research visit ($10) and again at a follow-up visit after completing the Equine-Assisted Positively Fit program ($20).
Ready to learn more?
To take the next steps, please contact Tristen Hefner at (806) 834-2801 or tristen.hefner@ttu.edu.
Questions about the Research?
For questions about the research, please contact: Dr. Katy Schroeder at 806-834-5394 or Dr. Jason Van Allen at 806-834-7703.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.