This 5K is open to the public. Please help spread this event. You can register via the QR code on the flyer, or we will have late registration at 7am prior to the 7:30 start time. We will be starting and ending at Memorial Circle.

For more information please contact: Jeremy Sedeno 806-834-4527 / jeremy.sedeno@ttu.edu or Fabian Martinez 806-834-1173 / fabian.martinez@ttu.edu