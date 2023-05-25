As the spring semester has come to a close, now is a great time to review your systems to ensure they are up to date. The TTU IT Division has listed three areas of review below:

Office 2019 and 2016 End of Support Microsoft Office 2019 and 2016 will reach End of Support on October 10, 2023 . After this date, these systems may be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 servers and could experience performance or reliability issues. In lieu of these legacy Office suites, please download and install the latest Microsoft 365 apps, available at https://microsoft365.com (formerly known as https://office.com ), at your earliest convenience.

Updates to Office for macOS Microsoft has released several recent updates to Microsoft 365 apps for macOS. Please ensure your system is up to date and configured to automatically install updates to keep your apps running smoothly and safely. You may find additional information at https://askit.ttu.edu/macupdate

Changes to Microsoft 365 Supported Web Browsers Beginning in July 2023, Microsoft 365 web applications, located at https://microsoft365.com , may stop working on older, unsupported web browsers. TTU IT’s supported/recommended browsers will not be affected by this change. Please ensure your web browser is up to date to prevent any service interruptions.

As always, the TTU IT Division recommends ensuring that all your systems are up to date with the latest operating system and Microsoft 365 updates: Windows : https://askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate

: https://askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS : https://askit.ttu.edu/macupdate

: https://askit.ttu.edu/macupdate Android : https://askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate

: https://askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate iOS/iPadOS: https://askit.ttu.edu/ipadupdate For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

