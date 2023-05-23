The TTU IT Division will be performing emergency network maintenance from 7:00PM-7:30PM CDT this evening to address performance and VPN issues originating from this morning's Internet interruption. Network service may be intermittently unavailable for approximately 10-15 minutes during this maintenance period. Thank you for your patience.

If you experience problems accessing network services after the maintenance period, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

