Emergency Maintenance for TTU Network On 5/23/2023 7:00PM-7:30PM
The TTU IT Division will be performing emergency network maintenance from 7:00PM-7:30PM CDT this evening to address performance and VPN issues originating from this morning's Internet interruption. Network service may be intermittently unavailable for approximately 10-15 minutes during this maintenance period. Thank you for your patience.

If you experience problems accessing network services after the maintenance period, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
5/23/2023

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


