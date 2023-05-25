Calling all amateur photographers: The Museum is holding an amateur Texas Wildlife Photography competition! This competition is now open and in conjunction with the upcoming Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition from the Natural History Museum in London.

Grand Prize is $500.00

Second Place is $200.00

Third Place is $100.00

The top 20 photographs will be displayed in the Museum of Texas Tech University! Competition runs from May 30, 2023 to June 9, 2023.

Photos will be displayed in the Museum of TTU from June 13 to August 1

Rules and Guidelines:

· Must be 18 or older to enter.

· Must be an amateur photographer.

· Subject of the photo must be of West Texas wildlife.

· All photos must be submitted to the Museum of Texas Tech Education division no later than June 9, 2023 by 4:30 pm.

· All photos must be 16 x 20 and submitted ready to hang.

For more information, please contact Caroline Reeves at (806) 834-6221