Summer Enrollment dates are from July 3, 2023 – July 21, 2023. Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University System employees will be able to make changes to their benefit elections during this time without a qualifying life event. These changes will be done via the ERS OnLine Portal at www.ers.texas.gov. Any changes made during this time will go into effect on September 1st.





Please note: TTU HR cannot reset passwords for your ERS online account, you will have to contact ERS directly at 1-877-275-4377