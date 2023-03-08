What if you could launch your career with the skills to make great decisions about your personal income and use the same skill to enhance your employability? Check out the Personal Finance (PFI) Program:

Studies in Personal Finance Minor (SPF) - 18 Credit Hours:

It is great preparation for any career but especially applicable to careers in social services, education, communications, and business.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/pfp/non_majors.php

Did YOU Know?!

· PFI 2301, 3320, and 3322 together fulfils the education requirement to take the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC®) designation exam.

· PFI 1302 fulfils the Multicultural core curriculum requirement.

· PFI 1305 fulfils the Social and Behavioral Sciences core curriculum requirement