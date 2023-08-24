TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RISE & Shine First Day Breakfast

Stop by for free breakfast and coffee with RISE before your first class of the semester!
8/3/2023

Presley Black

presblac@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 8/24/2023

SUB Indoor Courtyard

