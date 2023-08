Join RISE, UREC, and Fitwell for outdoor yoga! A limited number of yoga mats and popsicles will be provided; show up early to ensure you get one. Join RISE, UREC, and Fitwell for outdoor yoga! A limited number of yoga mats and popsicles will be provided; show up early to ensure you get one. Posted:

8/3/2023



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 8/24/2023



Location:

Urbanovsky Park



