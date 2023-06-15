Telecommunications will perform upgrades to enhance our network infrastructure from Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 pm through Friday, June 16, 2023 at 3:00 am Central time in the following campus locations:

Abilene

Austin

Dallas, Fort Worth

Fredericksburg

Junction

Lubbock

Marble Falls

During this period, TTU wired and wireless connections, including e.911 emergency services, will be intermittently unavailable in these locations.



