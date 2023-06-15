Telecommunications will perform upgrades to enhance our network infrastructure from Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 pm through Friday, June 16, 2023 at 3:00 am Central time in the following campus locations:
- Abilene
- Austin
- Dallas, Fort Worth
- Fredericksburg
- Junction
- Lubbock
- Marble Falls
During this period, TTU wired and wireless connections, including e.911 emergency services, will be intermittently unavailable in these locations.
If you encounter problems accessing these services outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu
. You may also reach us at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.