The issue that was causing slow connectivity to the TTUnet and TTUguest wireless networks has been resolved. IT staff continue to closely monitor the networks. Thank you for your patience.

If you are still experiencing a slow connection to these networks, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

6/27/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements