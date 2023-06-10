Texas Tech Preview will kick off on Monday Morning in the United Supermarkets Arena for prospective students and their families to experience life on campus and hear more about our great university. Monday will involve a resource fair at the United Supermarkets Arena as well as campus tours and residence hall tours.

Thousands of prospective students and their families will visit campus throughout the weekend to get a first-hand look at what it's like to be a Red Raider. All of our guests will be given a clear bag with a Double T on the front, so be sure to give them a warm Red Raider welcome!

For questions regarding Texas Tech Preview, please contact the Visitors Center at 806-742-1299.