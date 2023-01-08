ORCID provides a free persistent digital identifier (an ORCID iD) that you own and control, distinguishing you from every other researcher. You can connect your iD with your professional information — affiliations, grants, publications, peer review and more. You can use your iD to share your information with other systems, ensuring you get recognition for all your contributions, saving you time and hassle, and reducing the risk of errors. Read more about the benefits of a free ORCID here.

To get started:

Step 1: Register. Get your unique ORCID identifier. It’s free and only takes a minute, so register now!

Step 2: Use your iD, when prompted, in systems and platforms from grant application to manuscript submission and beyond to ensure you get credit for your contributions.

Step 3: The more information connected to your ORCID record, the more you’ll benefit from sharing your iD - so give the organizations you trust permission to update your record and add your affiliations, emails, other names you’re known by, and more.

For more information, contact Librarian Joy.M.Perrin@ttu.edu.

Sponsored by University Library.