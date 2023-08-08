Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:
23 at Sneed, Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall,, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Murray, West, and Poolside, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court
Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)
Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations
Bartender
Requirements:
Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)
Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering by bartending catered events on and off campus. Must have TABC certified. Can provide training to obtain TABC certification for free (contingent upon employment)
Must be able to work weekends until midnight.
Catering Support
Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)
Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with catered events on and off campus. Setting up a room (set up tables, chairs, linens, silverware, plates, drinks, etc.), food runner (carry trays of hor d'oeuvres or entrees out to serve guests), clean up after serving.
Requirements: Must be able to work weekends until midnight.
Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.
Applying is easy!
1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu
If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Unit Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360