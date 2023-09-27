Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

23 at Sneed , Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall,, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Murray, West, and Poolside, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations

Catering Support

Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with catered events on and off campus. Setting up a room (set up tables, chairs, linens, silverware, plates, drinks, etc.), food runner (carry trays of hor d'oeuvres or entrees out to serve guests), clean up after serving.

Requirements: Must be able to work weekends until midnight.



Set Up Crew

Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering by moving furniture, AV equipment and other items at Top Tier Catering events.

Requirements: Must be able to work weekend, lift a minimum of 30 lbs. Approved driver's get an automatic raise. To be approved, you must hold a valid US driver's license for a minimum of 2 years and be approved by the University

Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.





Applying is easy!1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.eduIf you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Unit Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360