TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
"Defining Grief" & "Lost and Found": FREE Collage-Making Workshops
Please join us Friday, August 11th, from 6:00 - 9:00 PM for Defining Grief, and Saturday, August 12th for Lost and Found, FREE community collage workshops hosted by Rylee Henson and Destanee Brock at the TTU School of Art's Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project. 
All necessary collage materials will be provided for each workshop.


"Defining Grief"
Collage Night - Friday, 8/11 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM (open to all adults over the age of 18) 
In this workshop, individuals will complete a few collages based on various prompts while participating in an open-ended conversation about how we individually and communally define and express grief. (Drinks and snackswill be provided.)


"Lost and Found"
Children's Collage Workshop - Saturday, 8/12 - 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM (open to all families)
In this workshop, participants will first learn about the history and use of collage-making to explore emotions. They will then make their own collages while having a promoted discussion about what it means to lose someone or something.



Henson and Brock's exhibition, Good Grief, will be open to view during Friday's 6:00 - 9:00 PM workshop, and open on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.
Posted:
8/10/2023

Originator:
Dani Marshall

Email:
danielle.marshall@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art


Categories