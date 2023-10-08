







"Defining Grief"

Collage Night - Friday, 8/11 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM (open to all adults over the age of 18)

In this workshop, individuals will complete a few collages based on various prompts while participating in an open-ended conversation about how we individually and communally define and express grief. (Drinks and snackswill be provided.)









"Lost and Found"

Children's Collage Workshop - Saturday, 8/12 - 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM (open to all families)

In this workshop, participants will first learn about the history and use of collage-making to explore emotions. They will then make their own collages while having a promoted discussion about what it means to lose someone or something.













Henson and Brock's exhibition, Good Grief, will be open to view during Friday's 6:00 - 9:00 PM workshop, and open on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.



