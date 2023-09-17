We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for career fairs, internships, and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.

During the event, students, staff, faculty and their families can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties and shoes to build a career wardrobe. JCPenney is also making purses, and fashion jewelry available at discounted prices.

Plan on shopping this great event and receiving up to 50% off great styles!



