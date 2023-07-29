|
Texas Tech Public Media invites you to PBS KIDS Summer Adventure at the Science Spectrum! This free event surrounds kids with entertaining, engaging programs and activities that make learning fun. Explore activity booths, giveaways, demonstrations, and much more. Don't miss the opportunity to catch FREE screenings of your favorite PBS KIDS shows in the OMNI Theater and on the Science Stage. You might even get to meet your favorite PBS characters!
|Posted:
7/26/2023
Originator:
Rebekah Ivey
Email:
becky.ivey@ttu.edu
Department:
KTTZ Television Station
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 7/29/2023
Location:
Science Spectrum 2579 S Loop 289
