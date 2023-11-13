Join us at The Commons for a dazzling celebration full of flavors, where we'll be illuminating the Spice of Life Indian Cuisine!

Spice of Life Indian Cuisine at The Commons in Talkington Hall

November 13, 2023 | noon to 8 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



