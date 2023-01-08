The Chinese writing system has been used continuously for over three thousand years, serving the longest, uninterrupted literary tradition in the world today. The unique and distinct features of the square Chinese characters attracted people at their first encounter.

CHIN4301 Chinese Characters and Calligraphy aims to provide students with an overview of the history and development of the Chinese writing system. Students will learn the origin of Chinese character (oracle bone scripts), historical evolution of Chinese characters, the development of Chinese calligraphy, and the art of Chinese calligraphy. In every class, students will practice Chinese calligraphy by using the calligraphy brush.

No Chinese language knowledge is required!

The class will be conducted in English.

It meets at 9:30 am to 10:50 every Tuesday and Thursday in CMLL118.

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.