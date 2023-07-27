TTU HomeTechAnnounce

HUSC 3325: Learn how to improve wellness for adolescents and young adults

Comprehensive Wellness for Adolescents is an undergraduate course designed to guide students in examining adolescent and young adult development through a comprehensive wellness perspective.

The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. in the College of Human Sciences. Topics cover the fundamental changes during adolescence, major psychosocial influences on adolescent and young adult health and wellness, and prevention approaches to significant health issues.

For more information, contact Paulina Velez at pauvelez@ttu.edu.
7/27/2023

Ashlee Brown

ashlee.w.brown@ttu.edu

College of Human Sciences


