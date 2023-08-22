Come join Student Involvement's Raider Welcome Student Org Fair on August 22nd at 4pm in the SUB Ballroom. Spend an evening with us to meet and connect with student organizations on campus! This is a great opportunity to learn and discover what organizations are offered for you. For more information, visit TechConnect or contact studentorgs@ttu.edu with questions, or call 806-742-5433. Posted:

