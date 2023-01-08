Rawls College of Business is seeking a student assistant to fill the position of Database Developer. The student database developer will have the opportunity to contribute to web applications that impact day-to-day operations at the college.

Student Database Developer Tasks

The student database developer tasks will include designing, developing, and maintaining databases that are used to store data for web applications. They will also ensure that the databases are secure and that they perform well. The job requires knowledge of database management systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MS SQL Server. In addition to these systems, a Database Developer should have knowledge of web development languages such as HTML, HTML5, PHP, ASP, .NET, SQL, and/or PYTHON.

Email your current resume to rawls.technologyservices@ttu.edu to be considered.