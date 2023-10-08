Validated through Invisibility: A Narrative of Validating Experiences of First-Generation Women with a Chronic Illness Following Academic Probation

Dissertation Research

Department of Educational Psychology, Leadership, & Counseling | College of Education

I am looking for women, first-generation, non-transfer, undergraduate students diagnosed with a chronic illness (not initially mental health related) with previous placement and recovery from academic probation to participate in a research study.

Participants will complete the 5-minute survey linked below for eligibility in the research. The research study will consist of a 60-minute virtual audio and video recorded Microsoft Teams interview.

To compensate for time provided, participants will receive a $25 digital Amazon gift card to the email address provided through the survey.

To participate, follow the link to take you to the survey.

https://forms.office.com/r/VkhQefPXVe

Questions about this research study?

Krista.mcbrien@ttu.edu – Doctoral Student Researcher

or

hugo.garcia@ttu.edu – Faculty Dissertation Chair

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board: IRB2023-470