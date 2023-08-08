Hello, I am Dr. Changwon Son, an Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University in the Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, & Systems Engineering (IMSE). With my students, I am conducting a study on effects of VR experience on human memory and emotion.

I need your participation in my research. Please respond to the form below if you want to help us with this study.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22YQTLX

You will be asked to watch a short video of a house fire and then possibly watch a VR content that is very different from the fire. This will only take approximately 30 minutes. We will provide $15 for each participant.

For any questions, please contact me at changwon.son@ttu.edu or by calling 806-834-5508. You may also contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University for any questions regarding the rights of participants. Their phone number is (806)-742-2064, and their email is hrpp@ttu.edu.

I am truly grateful for your time and consideration in helping me conduct this research. I look forward to your participation.

Thank you,

Dr. Changwon Son

Assistant Professor

Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, & Systems Engineering

Texas Tech University