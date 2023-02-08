Also, this course fulfills Minor in Atmospheric Science as it is considered upper level UG course.



If you are interested in studying atmospheric and climate science relevant topics and wanted to earn a Minor in Atmospheric Sciences, this news is for you. Also, if you have met your general science education requirement by taking ATMO 1300 & 1100 (i.e., Introduction to Atmospheric Science and related lab course) and want to know more, why not take a specialty course to continue exploring your interest in the weather and climate and earn a Minor at Tech?





A minor in Atmospheric Science is offered for both B.S. and B.A. students. Required courses include ATMO 1300, 1100, 3301, 3310, 3316 and 2 approved elective courses to total 18 hours. Six hours must be junior-senior level. A list of approved elective courses is available from the department. Please contact the undergraduate advisor Dr. Sandip Pal for more information about departmental, interdisciplinary, and student-initiated minors that might include coursework in Atmospheric Science.Details: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/geosciences/atmo/academics/undergrad_advising.phpContact: Prof. Sandip Pal, Undergraduate Advisor: Atmospheric Science, Department of GeosciencesEmail: sandip.pal@ttu.edu